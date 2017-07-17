Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

DOHA, July 17 — Qatar said it believed a media report citing US officials had revealed the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbours.

“The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency,” its government communication office said in a statement.

Qatar is in the midst of a diplomatic rift with its neighbours. — Reuters pic

The report “unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place”, it added.

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier today that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country’s involvement in any hack. — Reuters