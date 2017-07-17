Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

Monday July 17, 2017
11:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get fit for free with these online workoutsThe Edit: Get fit for free with these online workouts

The Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in MalaysiaThe Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in Malaysia

The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’

Ukraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedyUkraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DOHA, July 17 — Qatar said it believed a media report citing US officials had revealed the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbours.

“The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency,” its government communication office said in a statement.

Qatar is in the midst of a diplomatic rift with its neighbours. — Reuters picQatar is in the midst of a diplomatic rift with its neighbours. — Reuters pic

The report “unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place”, it added.

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier today that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country’s involvement in any hack. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline