Putin: Further Western strikes on Syria will lead to chaos, say agencies

Sunday April 15, 2018
10:50 PM GMT+8

Putin and Rouhani spoke by phone to discuss the Syria situation— Reuters picPutin and Rouhani spoke by phone to discuss the Syria situation— Reuters picMOSCOW, April 15 — Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani today that further Western missile strikes on Syria would lead to chaos in international relations, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin and Rouhani spoke by phone to discuss the situation in Syria after the United States, France and Britain launched missile strikes on the country over a suspected poison gas attack.

The two leaders agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in Syria, the news agencies reported.

“Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions in violation of the U.N. Charter continue, then it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations,” RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement. — Reuters

