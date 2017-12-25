Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Monday December 25, 2017
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been jailed three times this year. — AFP picRussian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been jailed three times this year. — AFP picMOSCOW, Dec 25 —Russia’s central election commission voted today to bar opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running in a presidential election next year, saying he was ineligible because of a past criminal conviction.

The commission said the conviction, for which Navalny received a suspended sentence and which he has repeatedly described as politically-motivated, meant he could not run for president in March.

Twelve members of the 13-member commission voted to bar Navalny. One member of the commission abstained, citing a possible conflict of interest.

Polls show President Vladimir Putin is on course to be comfortably re-elected, meaning he could remain in power until 2024.

Navalny, 41, has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law by repeatedly organising public meetings and rallies. — Reuters

