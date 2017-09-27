Prototype construction begins on Trump’s border wall (VIDEO)

Construction equipment at the US-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California. — Reuters picSAN DIEGO, Sept 27 — Construction began on prototype designs for a border wall in a fenced-off area in Otay Mesa yesterday.

Eight different designs will be constructed over the next 30-days, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Four of the prototypes will be concrete, while the other four will be made of various materials. All of the walls will be between 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Six contractors from across the country have been chosen to build the prototypes. Bids for the prototypes ranged from US$300,000 to US$500,000 (RM1.27 million to RM2.11 million).

The construction site is about 1.5 miles east of Erico Fermi Drive. It is several miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, reported the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The border wall project is underway despite lack of congressional funding. Estimates for the cost of the border wall have ranged up to US$38 billion.

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to pay for the prototypes with internal funds taken from other programmes. — Reuters