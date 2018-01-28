Protest at White House over Trump travel ban (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 — Solidarity rang loud and clear in front of the White House yesterday, as about 100 people protested against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The policy blocks entry into the US of people from six Muslim-majority countries... Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Activist Yasmine Taeb says: “We all know that this administration's Muslim and refugee bans are discriminatory, unconstitutional and flat out unacceptable.”

The rally marked the first anniversary of Trump's first attempt to launch the policy, which he has said is critical to national security.

Activist groups including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, MoveOn.org, Oxfam, and the ACLU hold a rally in front of the White House against the Trump administration travel and refugee ban in Washington January 27, 2018. — Reuters picHis executive action sparked chaos at airports across the country.

Legal challenges later prompted several revisions, with his third version due to go before the US Supreme Court in April.

Protesters also participated in the call to prayer yesterday.

Sowdo Mohamud, a recently naturalised US citizen from Somalia, said she misses her family and wishes they could join her.

She says: “After Trump administration took over the office last year, it's been hectic and now I feel hopeless that I can never bring them, but it's a good thing that I became a US citizen this week so I can always go back and visit them so there's hope too.”

A feeling shared by many here, seeking to raise awareness to bring an end to the President's policy. — Reuters