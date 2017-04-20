Last updated -- GMT+8

Prosecutors call for one-year jail term for Jakarta governor

Thursday April 20, 2017
12:48 PM GMT+8

Jakarta Governor Basuki 'Ahok' Tjahaja Purnama arrives for his court hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. — Reuters picJakarta Governor Basuki 'Ahok' Tjahaja Purnama arrives for his court hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, April 20 — Indonesian prosecutors called today for Jakarta’s Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, to be jailed for one-year on blasphemy charges, in a trial that is seen as a test of the Muslim-majority nation’s religious tolerance.

Purnama, 50, is heading for defeat in his bid to remain governor in this week’s election against Muslim opponent Anies Baswedan after a bitterly fought campaign that saw hundreds of thousands of Muslims protest against the incumbent for allegedly insulting Islam.

Purnama has denied the blasphemy charges and a verdict is expected in coming weeks. — Reuters

