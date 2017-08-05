Professor, Oxford employee arrested in California over Illinois stabbing

A wanted poster distributed by the Chicago Police Department shows suspects Wyndham Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, 56, in this image released in Chicago August 3, 2017. — Chicago Police Department handout via ReutersCHICAGO, Aug 5 — Police in California arrested yesterday a Northwestern University professor from Illinois and an employee of Britain's Oxford University, who were both sought in connection with a fatal stabbing in Chicago last week, authorities said.

Professor Wyndham Lathem was arrested by US Marshals in Oakland, California, and Oxford employee Andrew Warren was taken into custody by police in nearby San Francisco, said Ed Farrell, a supervisory inspector for the US Marshals Service.

Authorities have been searching for Lathem, 42, and Warren, 56, since discovering the body of 30-year-old Trenton Cornell in Chicago on July 27. The two men were each arrested on a charge of murder, Farrell said.

Chicago police said in a statement: "Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family."

Both men are slated to appear in court in California, where authorities will seek to have them transferred to Chicago.

Lathem and Warren could not be reached for comment.

Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology, sent family and friends a video in which he apologised for his involvement in the slaying, police said yesterday.

The US Marshals Service tracked him to Oakland and contacted him, arranging for him to surrender at a federal courthouse, Farrell said by phone.

Lathem and Warren were each arrested without incident, said Farrell, who declined to provide more details.

It was not immediately clear how they travelled to California.

Earlier in the case, the manhunt took police to Lake Geneva, a resort community in Wisconsin.

A day after the killing, a man who may have been Lathem made a US$1,000 (RM4,280) donation in Cornell's name to a library in that town, less than 130 km northwest of Chicago, police said.

Cornell's body was discovered in Lathem's Chicago apartment, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He had stab wounds to his back and investigators found a knife with a broken blade in the kitchen's trash can and another knife near the sink, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

Lathem and Cornell knew each other and had "some type of falling out," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the newspaper. It was not clear how Warren, who was visiting from the United Kingdom, knew Lathem and Cornell.

Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, part of the Oxford University network, the college said. — Reuters