Pro-EU economist named new leader of UK Lib Dems

Vince Cable, the new leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats sits next to new deputy leader Jo Swinson at the announcement of his appointment in London, July 20, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 20 — Britain’s pro-European Liberal Democrat party today appointed as its new leader Vince Cable, an economist who has said Brexit may not happen.

The 74-year-old former minister and keen ballroom dancer was elected unopposed by the centrist party, which has 12 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

Cable, a former chief economist for energy giant Shell, is strongly opposed to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and has warned it could damage the economy.

In recent weeks, he has drawn headlines by suggesting that the challenge of Brexit could erode support for the move among the public, and predicting it might never happen.

“People will realise that we didn’t vote to be poorer, and I think the whole question of continued membership will once again arise,” he told the BBC earlier this month.

Cable entered parliament as MP for the leafy London suburb of Twickenham in 1997, and is one of the best known Lib Dem MPs, recognisable by his trademark fedora hat.

A visiting professor at the London School of Economics, he is also credited for being one of those who warned about rising household debt ahead of the global financial crisis.

Cable was appointed business secretary when the party joined a coalition government led by Conservative prime minister David Cameron in 2010.

But supporters punished the party for its alliance in the 2015 election and Cable was among 48 Lib Dems who lost their seats, leaving them with just nine.

He was re-elected in Twickenham in last month’s general election as the party’s fortunes improved.

As leader he replaces Tim Farron, an evangelical Christian who stepped down after the June 8 vote following a row over his views on gay rights.

Farron had promised a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership, a move that Cable has since said was “premature” so soon after the first in June 2016.

However, he has said voters should be given a chance to change their minds.

Cable believes Brexit was partly driven by “nostalgia” among many older voters, as well as resentment among deprived areas, but has said the public mood is already beginning to change.

Both Prime Minister Theresa May’s centre-right Conservatives and Labour under leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn are committed to leaving the EU under a two-year process that began on March 29 this year.

A second round of Brexit talks broke up in Brussels today, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier warning that “fundamental” differences remained with Britain.

Lib Dem MP Jo Swinson, 37, was elected unopposed to the post of deputy leader last month, after resisting calls to put herself forward for the top job.

She said “most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot” but said it was not the right time for her. — AFP