Powerful 6.4 quake off Vanuatu, no damage reported

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit about 143km southeast of the capital Port Vila at 7:09am local time at a depth of 200km. — AFP file picWELLINGTON, Sept 21 — A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu Thursday but there was no tsunami warning or any immediate reports of damage, officials said.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.

A spokeswoman for Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office said there were no immediate reports of damage.

“It was a strong magnitude earthquake but it was very deep. Because of that we’re not expecting any destruction,” she told AFP.

Vanuatu is part of the “Ring of Fire,” a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific frequently subject to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. — AFP