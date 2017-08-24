Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts wins US$700m jackpot (VIDEO)

Thursday August 24, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

MASSACHUSETTS, Aug 24 — The owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts won an estimated US$700 million (RM2.9 billion) yesterday, one of the largest prizes in the lottery’s history.

Powerball said on its website the single ticket matched all six numbers in drawn this morning 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball of 4.

The winner will get annual payments over 29 years, totaling at least US$700 million, or US$443.3 million in a lump sum payment, before taxes.

The odds of a ticket having all six winning numbers are 292.2 million-to-1, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 US states, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

No one had won the Powerball’s top prize in the twice-a-week drawings since June 10, when a California man won a jackpot valued at US$447.8 million. — Reuters

A ticket for the US lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York, February 22, 2017. — Reuter picA ticket for the US lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York, February 22, 2017. — Reuter pic

