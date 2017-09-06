‘Potentially catastrophic’ Irma barrels toward Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico (VIDEO)

A member of the Emergency Operations Committee monitors the trajectory of Hurricane Irma in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic September 5, 2017. — Reuters pic SAN JUAN (Puerto Rico), Sept 6 — Hurricane Irma, a record Category 5 storm, churned across the Atlantic yesterday on a collision course with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, threatening to lash the northern Caribbean with a potentially devastating mix of fierce winds, surf and rain.

The eye of Irma, a monster storm packing winds of 295kph, is expected to cross the northern Leeward Islands, east of Puerto Rico, yesterday night or early this morning, and is on track to reach Florida by Saturday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami reported.

The threat posed to the US mainland by Irma, described by forecasters as a “potentially catastrophic” storm, loomed as Texas and Louisiana continued to reel from widespread destructive flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane warnings, the highest level of NHC alerts, were posted for several of the Leeward Islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as for the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the Hurricane Centre said, warning that Irma “will bring life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards” to those islands.

Along the beachfront of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, work crews scrambled to cover windows with plywood and corrugated metal shutters along Avenida Ashford, a stretch of restaurants, hotels and six-story apartments.

“I am worried because this is the biggest storm we have seen here,” said Jonathan Negron, 41, as he supervised workers boarding up his souvenir shop.

“We’re doing all we can. We have the shutters, and we are covering the electronics in plastic.”

On a nearby beach, where calm surf yesterday belied the fury that Irma was forecast to bring, Denise Watkins, 52, of Midlothian, Texas, was reconsidering her vacation plans.

“I just got off the plane, and I already want to leave. I do not want to be here for this storm,” Watkins said. Pointing to boarded-up windows on oceanfront buildings, she said, “I see everything covered up like that and it makes me nervous.”

At 5pm, Irma was about 210km east of Antigua in the eastern Caribbean and moving west at 24kph, according to the NHC.

Maximum sustained winds of 297kph, with hurricane-force winds extending 95km from the storm’s centre, forecasters said.

The NHC said Irma ranked as one of the five most powerful Atlantic hurricanes during the past 80 years and the strongest in the Atlantic storm outside the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in NHC records.

Storm upgraded

The storm was upgraded to a Category 5, the highest NHC designation, earlier in the day. While some fluctuations in intensity are likely, Irma is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 for the next couple of days, the Hurricane Centre said.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello urged the 3.4 million residents of the US territory to seek refuge in one of 460 hurricane shelters in advance of the storm.

“This is something without precedent,” Rossello told a news conference. He said he would ask US President Donald Trump to declare a federal state of emergency even before the storm passes to allow disbursement of US emergency funds.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency, and said yesterday he had also asked Trump to make a “pre-landfall” emergency declaration.

Irma was expected to reach southern Florida on Saturday, and shares in insurance companies with exposure in the state tumbled in yesterday trading.

Gary Randall, head of the Blue Waters Resort on Antigua’s north coast, said the staff had boarded up windows, stripped trees of coconuts and fronds and secured anything that could become a hazard.

“I wasn’t that nervous yesterday, but today I’m nervous,” Randall said by telephone, adding that he expected the hotel’s beach to be swept away and much of the 108-room property to be flooded.

Hurricane watches were in effect for Guadeloupe, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.

Julia Nuñez Rodriguez, a single mother of three who lives north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital, was most worried about the potentially high death toll.

“I’m hoping and praying for the best,” she said.

Airlines canceled flights to the region, and American Airlines added three extra flights to Miami from San Juan, St. Kitts and St. Maarten.

Irma is expected to become the second powerful storm to thrash the US mainland in as many weeks, but its precise trajectory remained uncertain yesterday. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Residents of Texas and Louisiana were still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on August 25. — Reuters