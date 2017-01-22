Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:49 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Pope warns against populism and ‘saviours’ like Hitler

Sunday January 22, 2017
10:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

White House slams media downplaying inauguration crowdsWhite House slams media downplaying inauguration crowds

Rooney breaks Bobby Carlton’s United record with late goalRooney breaks Bobby Carlton’s United record with late goal

The Edit: A mum’s legacy preservedThe Edit: A mum’s legacy preserved

The Edit: A taste of Sri PetalingThe Edit: A taste of Sri Petaling

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pope Francis leads the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 31, 2016. — Reuters pic Pope Francis leads the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 31, 2016. — Reuters pic MADRID, Jan 22 — Pope Francis yesterday warned against populism, saying it could lead to the election of “saviours” like Hitler.

In an hour-long interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais conducted as Donald Trump was being sworn in as US president, the pontiff also condemned the idea of using walls and barbed wire to keep out foreigners.

“Of course crises provoke fears and worries,” he said but added that for him “the example of populism in the European sense of the word is Germany in 1933.

“Germany... was looking for a leader, someone who would give her back her identity and there was a little man named Adolf Hitler who said ‘I can do it’.”

“Hitler did not steal power,” the pope said. “He was elected by his people and then he destroyed his people.”

The Germans at that time also wanted to protect themselves with “walls and barbed wire so that others cannot take away their identity,” he said.

“The case of Germany is classic,” he said, adding that Hitler gave them a “deformed identity and we know what it produced.”

Pope Francis however underscored that it was too early to pass judgement on Trump.

“Let’s see. Let’s see what he does and then we will evaluate,” he said. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline