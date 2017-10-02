Pope ‘deeply saddened’ by ‘senseless tragedy’ in Las Vegas

Pope Francis today described a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas concert as a ‘senseless tragedy’ after at least 50 people were gunned down. ― Reuters picVATICAN CITY, Oct 2 — Pope Francis today described a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas concert as a “senseless tragedy” after at least 50 people were gunned down and over 200 others wounded.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy,” the Vatican said in a telegram.

“He commends the efforts of the police and emergency service personnel, and offers the promise of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died,” it added. — AFP