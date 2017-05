Polls open in France’s presidential election

Voting starts in the second round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Vaulx-en-Velin, France May 7, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, May 7 — Polls opened in France’s presidential election today, with voters choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed vote for the country and Europe.

The run-off election pits the pro-Europe, pro-business Macron against anti-immigration and anti-EU Le Pen, two radically different visions that underline a split in Western democracies. — AFP

