Polls close in polarising Costa Rica presidential election

Supporters of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), react during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. — Reuters picSAN JOSE, April 2 — Polling stations across Costa Rica closed this morning after a run-off election that split much of the country between the two candidates: an ultra-conservative evangelical preacher and an ex-minister from the center-left ruling party.

The result will decide who rules the small Central American nation of five million people for the next four years.

Pre-vote surveys suggested a neck-and-neck race between Fabricio Alvarado, a right-wing 43-year-old preacher, journalist and singer, and Carlos Alvarado (no relation), a 38-year-old former journalist who was a labor minister in the outgoing government. — AFP