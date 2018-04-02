Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Polls close in polarising Costa Rica presidential election

Monday April 2, 2018
08:27 AM GMT+8

Supporters of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), react during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. — Reuters picSupporters of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), react during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. — Reuters picSAN JOSE, April 2 — Polling stations across Costa Rica closed this morning after a run-off election that split much of the country between the two candidates: an ultra-conservative evangelical preacher and an ex-minister from the center-left ruling party.

The result will decide who rules the small Central American nation of five million people for the next four years.

Pre-vote surveys suggested a neck-and-neck race between Fabricio Alvarado, a right-wing 43-year-old preacher, journalist and singer, and Carlos Alvarado (no relation), a 38-year-old former journalist who was a labor minister in the outgoing government. — AFP

