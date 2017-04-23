Polling groups say French turnout heading for around 80pc (VIDEO)

PARIS, April 23 —Turnout in the French presidential election was on track to be around 80 per cent, polling groups estimated today, which would put it in line with 2012 and confound fears of high abstention levels.

In the late afternoon (1500 GMT/11pm Malaysian time), turnout was 69.42 per cent, according to official data, one of its highest levels in 40 years.

The figure was about one percentage point lower than at the same stage of the last election in 2012, but polling booths will stay open an hour longer outside the main cities this time, closing at 1700 GMT.

Four polling groups — Ifop-Fiducial, Elabe, Harris Interactive and Ipsos/Sopra Steria — forecast the abstention level at 19-22 per cent, which would put final turnout at 78-81 per cent.

For the first round of the last presidential election in 2012, the abstention rate was 20.52. In 2007 it was 16.23 per cent, in 2002 it was a record 28.40 per cent, and in 1995 it was 21.62 per cent. — AFP

A policeman walks by election posters near a polling station during the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic