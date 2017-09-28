Poll: Most think Trump not fit, and should stop tweeting

US President Donald Trump talks to the media about Hurricane Irma next to first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn the White House upon their return to Washington from Camp David, September 11, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 28 — A majority of US voters believe Donald Trump is not fit to be president and only 36 per cent approve of the job he is doing in the White House, according to a poll released yesterday.

Americans were deeply divided by party, gender and race on whether Trump is fit to serve as president, the Quinnipiac University pollsters said.

But most agreed on one thing — Trump should stop tweeting.

Sixty-nine per cent of the 1,412 voters surveyed nationwide by Quinnipiac said Trump should step away from Twitter while just 26 per cent said he should continue firing off tweets.

Overall, 56 per cent of those polled said Trump is not fit to serve as president while 42 per cent said he is fit.

Ninety-four per cent of Democrats said Trump, a Republican, was not fit while five per cent said he is fit.

Eighty-four per cent of Republicans said he is fit while 14 per cent said he is not.

American men were equally split on the question — 49-49 — while women believed by a 63-35 margin that Trump is not fit to be president.

White voters were divided with 50 per cent saying he is fit and 48 per cent saying he is not.

Black voters overwhelmingly thought Trump was not fit, by 94 per cent to just four per cent.

Most Hispanics — by a 60-40 margin — also thought Trump was unfit to be in the Oval Office.

Fifty-seven per cent of those surveyed said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president with 36 per cent saying they approved.

Trump’s job approval numbers have hovered between 33 per cent and 40 per cent in the Quinnipiac polls since March.

Fifty-one per cent said they were embarrassed to have Trump in the White House while 27 per cent said they were proud.

“There is no upside,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“With an approval rating rating frozen in the mid-thirties, his character and judgement questioned, President Donald Trump must confront the harsh fact that the majority of American voters feel he is simply unfit to serve in the highest office in the land,” Malloy said.

The poll, conducted September 21-26 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. — AFP