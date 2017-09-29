Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Politico: White House launches probe on private email use by senior aides

Friday September 29, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

This file photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner walking to the White House in Washington, DC. — AFP picThis file photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner walking to the White House in Washington, DC. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Sept 29 — The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email by senior aides, pulling batches of emails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported yesterday.

Citing four unnamed officials, Politico said the effort began this week after it reported that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and other senior White House officials had used private email accounts to exchange messages for government business.

A US House of Representatives committee asked the White House on Monday for information about the report. — Reuters

