Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 9:41 am GMT+8

Police slowly reopen Paris train station after security alert

Tuesday May 9, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France May 8, 2017. — Reuters picPolice officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France May 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 9 — Police gradually began reopening Paris’ Gare du Nord train station early this morning after earlier evacuating the platforms and cordoning off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.

A Reuters witness at the scene said there were between 20 to 30 police vans outside the station in central Paris with security forces wearing balaclavas and carrying assault weapons.

“End of security checks. Gradual return to normal,” Paris police said in a tweet.

Authorities gave no other details about the nature of the operation.

Security has been stepped up across France because of Sunday’s presidential runoff, which Emmanuel Macron won.

Over the past two years, the country has been hit by a series of Islamist militant attacks in Paris and other cities in which more than 230 people have been killed. — Reuters

