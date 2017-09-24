Police row erupts in Catalonia over independence referendum (VIDEO)

People shout slogans and hold up posters reading ‘Vote to be free’ as protesters gather in support of Catalan officials that were arrested in raids, in Barcelona September 22, 2017. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Sept 24 — Catalonia’s executive accused Madrid of taking control of its regional police force yesterday after prosecutors tasked the interior ministry with coordinating all operations aimed at stopping an outlawed independence referendum.

The row is likely to further raise tensions between the central government and Catalonia, a northeast region deeply divided over independence with its separatist leaders seeking to hold a vote on October 1 despite Madrid's refusal and a court ban.

Yesterday morning, Catalonia's chief prosecutor told the heads of the national police, Guardia Civil force and Mossos d'Esquadra — the regional squad — that the interior ministry would coordinate operations "in light of what happened last week," a spokesman at the ministry said.

Barcelona was rocked by protests on Wednesday as thousands took to the streets when key members of the team organising the vote were detained, and six of them were subsequently put under investigation for disobedience, embezzlement of public funds and malfeasance.

‘Political’' decision

The Catalan government, however, said in a statement it did not "accept the interior ministry taking command of the Mossos d'Esquadra."

Joaquim Forn, the region's interior minister whose department manages the Mossos, tweeted that they were looking into taking legal action against "this interference from the state."

But in an internal note sent to agents and published by Spanish media, the Mossos high command said it would follow the prosecutor's orders, even if it did not agree.

The interior ministry in Madrid said it was not taking any power away from the Mossos.

The spokesman pointed out that the same process had been implemented in the jihadist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils last month, with the Mossos tasked with coordinating operations at that time.

But unions at the Mossos reacted angrily.

The SAP union said the Security Board of Catalonia, which it says is responsible for coordinating police forces in the region, had not been convened to discuss the matter and slammed the decision as "political".

Protestors gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona, Spain, September 20, 2017. — Reuters pic Vote 'won't happen'

Madrid has used all the legal arsenal at its disposal to stop the Catalonia vote from taking place.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked Catalan leaders to own up that they can't hold the referendum after a crackdown dealt them a serious blow this week.

"It would be sensible, reasonable and democratic to stop and say, there won't be a referendum, which they know won't happen," Rajoy told members of his conservative Popular Party at an event in the Balearic Islands.

But Catalan leaders say they are still determined to see the referendum through even if they recognise their plans have been seriously hindered.

Prosecutors are pushing for possible sedition charges against leaders of protests in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Madrid has tightened control over the region's finances and the Constitutional Court fined 24 referendum organisers €6,000 to €12,000 (RM30,000 to RM60,000) a day until they stopped.

These included members of an electoral board set up for the referendum which was subsequently hastily dissolved by the regional government to avoid paying the fines.

And police have seized close to 10 million ballot papers destined for the vote.

All the measures have damaged separatist plans to conduct a referendum with a semblance of legitimacy, even if it was never going to be recognised by Madrid.

Still, Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont on Saturday posted another link to a website that lists places where Catalans will be able to vote, after others were taken down.

On the streets of Barcelona, meanwhile, protests had dwindled yesterday.

Several dozen students were still rallying in a University of Barcelona building in the city centre, but other street gatherings had dissolved.

Polls show Catalans are sharply divided on whether they want independence or not, with the latest survey in July showing 49.4 per cent against and 41.1 per cent in favour.

Despite the divisions, a large majority of Catalans want to vote in a legitimate referendum to settle the matter. — AFP