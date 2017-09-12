Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Police reopen Copenhagen airport terminal after ‘incident’

Tuesday September 12, 2017
04:16 PM GMT+8

Copenhagen airport was reopened two hours after evacuating and closing it as officers investigated a suspicious piece of luggage. — Shutterstock.com picCopenhagen airport was reopened two hours after evacuating and closing it as officers investigated a suspicious piece of luggage. — Shutterstock.com picCOPENHAGEN, Sept 12 — Danish police reopened a terminal at Copenhagen airport today two hours after evacuating and closing it as they investigated a suspicious piece of luggage, police and airport officials said.

“The police have now completed the operation at CPH (Copenhagen airport) and closures at Terminal 2 have been lifted,” the airport wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, it said police were “investigating odd size luggage,” with airport spokesman Morten Bro telling AFP “there has been an incident”.

Neither police nor airport officials provided further information.

Terminal 2 is one of two main terminals at the airport, serving both international and domestic flights.

“Due to the incident one must still expect congestion in and around the airport and delays in the air traffic” to and from the airport, it said.

Copenhagen police said meanwhile they were continuing to investigate the incident. — AFP

