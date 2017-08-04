Police nab suspect in Western Union branch armed robbery in SIngapore

After a three-day manhunt, the robber (L) who fled with more than S$1,000 after allegedly threatening an employee at a Western Union branch in Ubi at knifepoint was caught on Thursday . — Picture by SPF, Najeer Yusof/TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 4 — After a three-day manhunt, the robber who fled with more than S$1,000 (RM3150.81) after allegedly threatening an employee at a Western Union branch in Ubi at knifepoint has been caught.

The suspect is a 56-year-old Singaporean man, said the police at a press conference this morning. He was caught at 10.35pm last night along Pasir Ris Drive 6.

On Tuesday morning, he allegedly entered the Western Union branch, which offers money-transfer services, at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1, with a helmet and a mask to hide his identity.

Wielding a knife, he was said to have ordered the staff not to shout and demanded for money. He initially took about S$4,000, but eventually fled on a bicycle with only S$1,071 in a bag after dropping some of the cash.

The rest of the money was later found near the carpark area behind the branch.

The female employee was not hurt, and there was no other person at the outlet at the time.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday with an offence of armed robbery. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between two and 10 years and up to 12 strokes of cane.

The police said all the money has been spent. Among the case exhibits seized were four 4D tickets bought with S$24, a red bicycle, a pair of dark blue trousers and a pair of black canvas shoes.

The helmet and knife that he allegedly committed the robbery with were not found.

They trawled through closed circuit TV footage provided by members of the public in various housing estates, including private estates, shophouses and eateries, to track the suspect down.

Said Commander of Bedok Police Division Tan Tin Wee: “Despite the initial lack of leads, we have worked long and hard over three days to trace the suspect’s movements, establish his identity, and subsequently bring him to justice.

“The police do not tolerate such brazen acts and we will spare no effort to hunt down these offenders to ensure that they face the full brunt of the law.”

It was the second armed robbery case here in as many days.

On Monday, a 48-year-old robbed a Shell petrol station along Upper Bukit Timah Road at knifepoint, the first such robbery in 10 years according to the police.

Singaporean Visvanathan Vaduvelu, 48, had allegedly taken off with S$1,193 from the petrol kiosk located at 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road at around 12.52pm on Monday.

He was arrested within hours of the crime and charged in court on Wednesday.

The police said the two armed robberies do not appear to be related at this stage. — TODAY