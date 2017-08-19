Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Police investigate Finland stabbing as terror attack

Saturday August 19, 2017
04:23 PM GMT+8

A woman plays a traditional Finnish string instrument, kantele, at the Market Square where several people were stabbed, in Turku Finland August 18, 2017. — Reuters picA woman plays a traditional Finnish string instrument, kantele, at the Market Square where several people were stabbed, in Turku Finland August 18, 2017. — Reuters picHELSINKI, Aug 19 — Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said today, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

“The act had been investigated as murder, but during the night we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offenses are now terrorist killings,” police said in a statement.

The suspect’s “identity is known to the police. He is an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen,” it said. — AFP

