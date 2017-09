Police give all clear after BA plane searched in Paris

A view of an evacuation of a British Airways airplane at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, September 17, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. — Twitter/James Anderson/via ReutersPARIS, Sept 17 — Police said a security alert on a British Airways plane in Paris on Sunday was a false alarm.

Passengers were evacuated from Flight BA303 at Charles de Gaulle airport before it was due to fly to London for what officials said was a security reason.

Sniffer dogs checked the plane and found no threat, police said as they lifted the alert. — AFP