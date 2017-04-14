Police capture suspect in gun theft who sent Trump anti-govt manifesto

Joseph Jakubowski is pictured in this undated booking photo. — Picture by Rock County Sheriff via ReutersCHICAGO, April 14 — Police captured a Wisconsin man early today, ending an intense manhunt launched after he allegedly robbed a gun shop and sent an anti-government manifesto to US President Donald Trump.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was arrested without incident on a farm in the midwestern state of Wisconsin, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

A force of some 150 local, state and federal police had been searching for the suspect since April 4, when officials say he broke into the Armageddon Gun Shop in the city of Janesville, Wisconsin and stole more than a dozen firearms.

Authorities said the suspect had spoken of plans to carry out unspecified attacks, and wrote and mailed the White House a 161-page long screed.

Sheriff Robert Spoden described the manifesto as “a long laundry list of injustices that he believes the government and society and the upper class have put forth onto the rest of the citizens.”

Police received a tip late Thursday that a man matching Jakubowski’s description was “camping” at a farm near Readstown, Wisconsin, a municipality some 130 miles northwest of Janesville.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had recently doubled its award for information leading to the suspect’s arrest to US$20,000 (RM93,640).

The threat prompted area schools to close last Friday prior to a scheduled spring break, and patrols were increased at local churches because Jakubowski’s manifesto had included “anti-religion sentiment.”

State governor Scott Walker also scrapped an annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday amid the manhunt. — AFP