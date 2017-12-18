Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Police: Canadian billionaire couple died of strangulation (VIDEO)

Monday December 18, 2017
09:00 AM GMT+8

MONTREAL, Dec 18 — Toronto’s homicide unit has taken over a probe into the “suspicious” deaths of Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, police said yesterday after finding they had died of strangulation.

“The cause of death for both deceased was ligature neck compression,” Toronto police said in a statement following post-mortem investigations of the bodies of the 75-year-old chairman of the board of Apotex and his 70-year-old wife.

“Toronto Police Service Homicide has taken the lead in this suspicious death investigation.” — AFP

Flowers from mourners are seen outside the home of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 17, 2017. — Reuters pic Flowers from mourners are seen outside the home of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

