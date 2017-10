Police believe Las Vegas shooter killed himself

Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip early October 2, 2017. — Reuters picLAS VEGAS, Oct 2 — Police said today they believe the gunman who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas strip killed himself before officers broke into his hotel room.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a news conference.

He said officers found “in excess of 10 rifles” upon entering the 32nd floor hotel room from which a gunman opened fire at concertgoers below, killing at least 50 and injuring hundreds. — AFP