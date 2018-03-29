Poisoned former Russian spy Skripal’s daughter is no longer critical, says hospital

The Skripals were found slumped on a bench. — Reuters picLONDON, March 29 — The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who with her father was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain earlier this month, is no longer in a critical condition and is improving rapidly, the hospital treating the pair said on Thursday.

“I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day,” Christine Blanshard, Medical Director for Salisbury District Hospital said in a statement.

The Skripals were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia’s father Sergei remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. — Reuters