Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Poisoned former Russian spy Skripal’s daughter is no longer critical, says hospital

Thursday March 29, 2018
10:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump accuses Amazon of not paying enough taxesTrump accuses Amazon of not paying enough taxes

Five high-profile sporting apologies that made the newsFive high-profile sporting apologies that made the news

Angry Russians express fury over inept firefighting at mallAngry Russians express fury over inept firefighting at mall

Businessman survives being shot three times in KajangBusinessman survives being shot three times in Kajang

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Skripals were found slumped on a bench. — Reuters picThe Skripals were found slumped on a bench. — Reuters picLONDON, March 29  — The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who with her father was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain earlier this month, is no longer in a critical condition and is improving rapidly, the hospital treating the pair said on Thursday.

“I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day,” Christine Blanshard, Medical Director for Salisbury District Hospital said in a statement.

The Skripals were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia’s father Sergei remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram