PM May’s Conservatives hold 17 point lead in UK election race

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement at Downing street in London March 22, 2017 following the attack in Westminster. — Reuters picLONDON, May 9 — Britain’s ruling Conservative party holds a commanding 17 point lead over the opposition Labour party, a poll by Survation showed today, with support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party plummeting.

Support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives was at 47 per cent, while 30 per cent backed the opposition Labour party, the Survation poll for the Good Morning Britain TV show found.

The centrist Liberal Democrats was on 7 per cent, while just 4 per cent said they would vote for UKIP, down almost nine per centage points from its support in the 2015 election as the vote for Britain to leave the EU and May’s commitment to Brexit has cut the party’s appeal.

The poll, which comes after UKIP suffered heavy losses in last week’s council election, found that 54 per cent of UKIP voters said they would now vote Conservative.

Survation polled 1,005 people between May 5 and 6. — Reuters