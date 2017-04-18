Last updated -- GMT+8

Phone app nabs Coachella festival cell phone thief

Tuesday April 18, 2017
People dance as lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2017. — Reuters picPeople dance as lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 18 — A thief who made off with cell phones belonging to more than 100 people at the Coachella music festival in California may want to consider a new line of work.

Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, of New York, was arrested on Friday with his booty in his backpack after dozens of festival-goers noticed that their phones were missing and activated their “Find My Phone” app.

Some of the victims tracked down the 36-year-old and followed him until he was detained by security officers.

He was subsequently arrested by police who found more than 100 cellphones in his backpack, officials said.

Henao was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property and was released on US$10,000 (RM44,045) bail.

The Coachella festival is held annually in the desert of southern California and runs two consecutive weekends. — AFP

