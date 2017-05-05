Last updated -- GMT+8

Philippines says to complain to UN over investigator visit

Friday May 5, 2017
Agnes Callamard answer questions during a interview by the local media at a compound of University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, May 5, 2017. — Reuters pic Agnes Callamard answer questions during a interview by the local media at a compound of University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, May 5, 2017. — Reuters pic MANILA, May 5  — The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit today, which was a “clear signal” she was not interested in an objective view.

Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, gave a speech at a policy forum in Manila today, during which she mentioned different approaches to addressing illicit drugs in general, though not specifically the Philippines.

Callamard, who has been critical of the country’s deadly war on drugs, is not visiting the Philippines in an official UN capacity.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Philippines had officially invited Callamard in September last year but she had not responded, which suggested she “would not be approaching her review of allegations concerning our country objectively or comprehensively”. — Reuters

