Philippines’ Duterte says cannot scrap mining law

Wednesday May 10, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named former general Roy Cimatu as the new environment minister— Reuters picPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte named former general Roy Cimatu as the new environment minister— Reuters picMANILA, May 10 — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said today the government cannot scrap an existing mining law but added that he wants to implement stricter measures.

"But remember there is a mining law and we cannot altogether banish it," Duterte told a media briefing.

Duterte this week named former general Roy Cimatu as the new environment minister to replace staunch environmentalist Regina Lopez, a move welcomed by miners in the world's top nickel ore producer but opposed by green groups who said he does not have a track record in conservation. — Reuters

