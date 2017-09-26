Philippine presidential guard shot dead but no foul play, says security chief

This photo taken on July 8, 2015, shows members of the elite Presidential Security Group in full combat gear inspect a vehicle passing through a gate of the Malacanang palace in Manila. — AFP picMANILA, Sept 26 — One of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's guards was killed in a shooting near Duterte's Manila residence today, the head of his security unit said, although the president was nowhere near the palace when the incident occurred.

The body of the member of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was discovered by his wife in his quarters at Malacanang Park where the guards are based, close to the presidential palace, PSG chief Lope Dagoy told reporters.

"We are ruling out foul play," he said. "Certainly no foul play."

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Dagoy said police were investigating the incident and he had informed Duterte about it. He said it was possible it was an accident but it was too soon to conclude what took place.

The incident took place in Malacanang Park, the base of Duterte's guard unit and close to his Bahay ng Pagbabago residence, Presidential Security Group spokesman Mike Aquino said in a text message to reporters. He gave no further details.

There were conflicting messages from the presidential palace on Duterte's whereabouts, however. He spent the weekend in his home city, Davao, and was not seen in public yesterday. He was due to attend some events in Manila this evening.

One palace official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said Duterte was not there at the time.

However, the president's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, could not confirm where Duterte was.

He said it was too soon to comment on the incident.

"It's being investigated and the nature of the situation needs to be clarified," Abella told a regular news briefing.

"Let this be sufficient at this stage," he said.

Asked if the palace was concerned, Abella said: "Of course it's a matter of concern but we need to clarify what it's all about."

Duterte is notoriously unpredictable and often causes confusion with his schedules and time-keeping. Every week he spends long weekends in Davao City, starting on Friday or even earlier. — Reuters