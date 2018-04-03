Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, admitted to hospital for hip surgery

Tuesday April 3, 2018
11:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Manchester United introducing £15 tickets for young fansManchester United introducing £15 tickets for young fans

Dr M to Masterchef judge: Maybe you’re confusing rendang with KFCDr M to Masterchef judge: Maybe you’re confusing rendang with KFC

The Edit: Extremely rare Qing Dynasty bowl sells for US$30.4mThe Edit: Extremely rare Qing Dynasty bowl sells for US$30.4m

French rail workers launch first in series of nationwide strikesFrench rail workers launch first in series of nationwide strikes

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public life last August although he said he would still attend some events. — Reuters picBritain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public life last August although he said he would still attend some events. — Reuters picLONDON, April 3 — Britain’s Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was admitted to hospital and will have surgery on his hip tomorrow, Buckingham Palace said.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” a spokeswoman said today.

Philip, whose title is the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public life last August although he said he would still attend some events.

Last June, he spent two days in hospital as a precautionary measure for the treatment of an infection and he pulled out of another event in March because of ill health, according to British newspaper reports.

He did not attend an annual service attended by the monarch on Thursday because of a hip problem, a royal source said last week. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram