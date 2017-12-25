Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Peru’s president pardons ex-leader Fujimori, citing his health

Monday December 25, 2017
08:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Pope Francis pleads for migrants at Christmas massPope Francis pleads for migrants at Christmas mass

Former star diver says Yang’s replacement must be betterFormer star diver says Yang’s replacement must be better

The Edit: Some of the best natural options for a vitamin C boostThe Edit: Some of the best natural options for a vitamin C boost

The Edit: In search for the authentic taste of PenangThe Edit: In search for the authentic taste of Penang

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waves as he enters the courtroom before his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 1, 2009. — Reuters pic Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waves as he enters the courtroom before his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 1, 2009. — Reuters pic LIMA, Dec 25 — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori this morning, clearing him of convictions for human rights crimes and graft before completion of a 25-year prison sentence.

Kuczynski's office said in a statement that a medical review showed that Fujimori, 79, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, suffered from “a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease”.

The pardon comes just days after a faction of Fujimori's supporters in the opposition-controlled Congress saved Kuczynski from a motion that would have forced him from office in the wake of a graft scandal. — Reuters 

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline