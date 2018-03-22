Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Peru prosecutors seek to bar president from leaving country

Thursday March 22, 2018
11:25 AM GMT+8

Peruvian police guard near the Government Palace after Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski offered to resign in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. — Reuters picPeruvian police guard near the Government Palace after Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski offered to resign in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. — Reuters picLIMA, March 22 — Peruvian prosecutors asked a judge today to bar outgoing President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the country, hours after he resigned in the face of near-certain impeachment, a judiciary source told Reuters.

Prosecutors want to ensure Kuczynski is in Peru while they investigate payments his consulting firm received from Brazilian builder Odebrecht while he held senior government posts more than a decade ago, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kuczynski has denied wrongdoing but announced his resignation earlier this morning after a fresh scandal over alleged vote-buying destroyed his chances of defeating a vote to force him from office.

Kuczynski will have presidential immunity from prosecution until Congress formally accepts his resignation, likely tomorrow, according to the president of Congress. — Reuters

