Peru flood death toll rises to 15

Cars affected by a massive landslide and flood are seen in Arequipa, Peru January 27, 2017. — Reuters picLIMA, Jan 31 — Floods and landslides in Peru have killed 15 people and displaced more than 36,000 this month, authorities said yesterday.

The latest casualties were six people caught in a mudslide in the southern Arequipa region, the National Civil Defense Institute said.

Among others, six miners were trapped underground in the Acari district. Their bodies have not been found due to ongoing landslides.

The government declared a state of emergency on Saturday in various parts of the south.

Floods have blocked roads and destroyed crops, buildings and bridges.

The institute said 36,115 people were affected in total so far. — AFP