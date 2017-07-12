Peru court says no to Fujimori freedom

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday July 12, 2017
10:50 AM GMT+8

Tools

People protest against Peru's jailed former President Alberto Fujimori during a march in Lima on July 7, 2017. — AFP picPeople protest against Peru's jailed former President Alberto Fujimori during a march in Lima on July 7, 2017. — AFP picLIMA, July 12 — A Peruvian court rejected this morning a bid by the family of disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori to have him freed from his lengthy prison term for human rights abuses and graft.

The court announced its ruling on social media. Though the family could appeal, legal chances appeared to grow slimmer, analysts say.

Fujimori, president from 1990 to 2000, is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption in special housing set up at a police headquarters in a suburb of Lima.

Now 78, Fujimori has suffered a series of health setbacks that has seen him in and out of hospital.

His adult children — especially Keiko Fujimori, who currently heads Fuerza Popular (Popular Force), the party that has a lock on the single-chamber legislature — have long campaigned to get him released.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski last month suggest he might consider a pardon for the jailed ex-leader  — but denied any backroom deal with the party that controls Congress.

In May, the legislature tried to pass a bill that would enable elderly inmates such as Fujimori to be on house arrest at age 75. It did not move forward. — AFP

