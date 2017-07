Pentagon: No information to corroborate Islamic State chief’s death

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death has yet to be confirmed. — AFP pic / HO / Al-Furqan Media WASHINGTON, July 11 —The United States has no information to corroborate reports that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead, a Pentagon spokesman said today.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier today that it had “confirmed information” that Baghdadi had been killed. Reuters could not independently verify Baghdadi’s death. — Reuters