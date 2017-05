Pence says Trump supports moving US embassy to Jerusalem (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, May 3 — US Vice President Mike Pence marked the 69th anniversary of Israel's independence on Capitol Hill yesterday.

Mike Pence says that Trump wholeheartedly supports the Jewish State of Israel.— Reuters picDuring his address, Pence announced that President Donald Trump wholeheartedly backs the Jewish State of Israel, and is considering moving the US embassy in the country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Vice President also added that Trump is personally committed to resolving the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. — Reuters