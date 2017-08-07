Partial lunar eclipse to take place early this week (VIDEO)

A lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England, September 28, 2015. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 5 — A partial lunar eclipse on August 7, 2017 begins at 5:22pm Greenwich Mean Time (0100 Tuesday in Malaysia) and is expected until 7:18pm. Part of the moon will orbit through Earth's shadow at a speed of 2,300 miles per hour.

According to Nasa, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is between the sun and moon, but not all are perfectly aligned like during a full eclipse.

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar event will be visible to most of the world, except all of North America, much of South America and some areas in east and Northern Russia. — Reuters