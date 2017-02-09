Part of Paris metro disrupted by electrical fault, smoke, police say

Two people suffered slight injuries from smoke inhalation, police said. — Reuters file picPARIS, Feb 9 — Part of Paris’ metro underground train service was disrupted yesterday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.

A police spokesman said the incident was due to a technical fault. “No explosion. This was not a (terrorist) attack,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for metro operator RATP said: “There was a technical incident on line 6 and there was a release of smoke. Maintenance workers are on the spot. Traffic has been interrupted on part of the line.” — Reuters