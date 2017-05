Paris main mosque says Macron election gives hope to French Muslims (VIDEO)

PARIS, May 8 — Paris’ main Mosque said yesterday that the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as France’s next president over far-right leader Marine Le Pen was a sign of reconciliation between French religions.

“It is a clear sign of hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony and respect of French values”, La Grande Mosquée de Paris said in a statement. — Reuters

Supporters of President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum after results were announced in the second round vote of the 2017 French presidential elections, in Paris, France May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic