Parents of Nigeria’s missing Dapchi schoolgirls plead for their return (VIDEO)

Sympathisers take part in a condolence visit to the district head of Jumbam, Mohammad Dala, over his abducted daughter taken away by Boko Haram, in Jumbam, Yobe state, Nigeria February 27, 2018. ― Reuters picYOBE (Nigeria), March 11 ― Adamu Gashuama is the father of Aisha Gashuama, a 12-year-old girl who is also one of the 110 schoolgirls that were kidnapped last month by suspected Boko Haram militants from a school in Dapchi village, Yobe state.

The attack happened on the very first day that Gashuama's daughter started school as a secondary school student.

He and other parents who visited Nigeria's state capital Abuja to protest this week, said they doubt the promises of the government and said they have been scared to send their other children to school.

The attack in Dapchi is thought to be the largest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the north-eastern town of Chibok in 2014, sparking an online campaign that went viral and spurring several governments into action.

The group has killed more than 20,000 people and put over two million to flight since its insurgency began in 2009. ― Reuters