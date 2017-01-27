Panama ex-dictator Noriega to have brain surgery February 15

Picture taken on March 7, 1988 of Panama's general Manuel Antonio Noriega attending an anti-US meeting in Panama city. — AFP picPANAMA CITY, Jan 27 — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega is to undergo surgery on February 15 for a non-malignant brain tumor after obtaining permission to leave prison for temporary house arrest, his lawyer said yesterday.

The 82-year-old is currently serving three 20-year sentences in a penitentiary close the Panama Canal for overseeing the disappearance of political opponents during his 1983-1990 rule.

Panama’s Supreme Court this week agreed with his doctors to allow him to move to home detention in preparation for the operation.

He is still in prison pending completion of the paperwork.

His lawyer, Ezra Angel, said he has asked the process be speeded up because Noriega’s health “is getting worse day by day”.

The United States, which used to keep Noriega on its CIA payroll, invaded Panama in 1989 and seized him on drug trafficking and money-laundering charges.

He spent more than two decades behind bars in the United States before being sent to France to serve time for money laundering.

He was extradited to Panama in December 2011 to see out his sentences there.

Noriega’s family has repeatedly petitioned for house arrest, citing his health issues that include several brain hemorrhages, respiratory problems, prostate cancer and depression. — AFP