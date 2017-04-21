Last updated Friday, April 21, 2017 12:19 pm GMT+8

Palestinians want Red Cross to intervene in hunger strike

Friday April 21, 2017
Palestinians working in Israel cross through the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 18, 2017. — Reuters picPalestinians working in Israel cross through the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 18, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 21 — The Palestinian envoy to the UN yesterday called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene to help end a crisis over a hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour to the UN Security Council said that the ICRC can play a “facilitating role” to avert “the dangerous consequences of a deterioration of this situation”.

The Palestinian detainees, led by popular leader Marwan Barghouti, launched the hunger strike on Monday to press demands such as better medical services and access to telephones.

Several dozen Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces yesterday outside a prison north of Jerusalem where detainees are on the hunger strike.

Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a scale. — AFP

