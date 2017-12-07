Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

World

Palestinian protests break out in Jordan over Trump’s move on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Thursday December 7, 2017
08:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

AMMAN, Dec 7 — Protests broke out this morning in areas of Jordan’s capital Amman inhabited by Palestinian refugees in response to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, witnesses said.

Youths chanted anti-American slogans in Amman, while in the Baqaa refugee camp on the city’s outskirts, hundreds of youths roamed the streets denouncing Trump and calling on Jordan’s government to scrap its 1994 peace treaty with Israel.

“Down with America.. America is the mother of terror,” they chanted.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman sensitive to any changes in the status of the city, whose eastern sector was captured by Israel from Jordan in a 1967 war. Many people in Jordan are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948. — Reuters 

Palestinian demonstrators burn posters of the US president in Bethlehem's Manger Square in protest to him declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, 2017. — AFP picPalestinian demonstrators burn posters of the US president in Bethlehem's Manger Square in protest to him declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, 2017. — AFP pic

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline