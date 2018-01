Palestinian president: Israel ‘ended’ Oslo accords

A member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, attends the meeting of the Palestinian Central Council in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 14, 2018. — Reuters picRAMALLAH, Jan 15 — Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said yesterday that Israel has “ended” the landmark Oslo peace accords of the 1990s with its actions.

“I am saying that Oslo, there is no Oslo,” he said at the start of a meeting of Palestinian leaders called to discuss US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Israel ended Oslo,” Abbas said, adding that the meeting must take decisions on how to move forward. — AFP