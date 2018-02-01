Palestinian accord dying slow death as new deadline missed

GAZA CITY, Feb 1 — The two leading Palestinian factions missed another deadline today to implement a reconciliation deal, potentially burying the landmark accord aimed at ending their decade-long split.

Islamist movement Hamas was supposed to hand over power in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority, led by secular movement Fatah, by December.

But the handover was missed and a February 1 deadline for solving the issue of two rival civil services passed Thursday with no progress appearing imminent.

While small changes have occurred since the deal was signed in October—notably the handing over of Gaza’s borders to the Palestinian Authority—Hamas remains firmly in charge in Gaza.

Hamas and Fatah traded blame for what could turn out to be a gradual abandoning of the accord.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said the Fatah-led government had backed away from the deal “without clear reasons”, while Fayez Abu Eita, a Fatah official in Gaza, called for Hamas to respect the agreement.

Egypt, which brokered the agreement, has elections coming up and the focus of its leaders appears elsewhere.

The head of the Egyptian intelligence services, Khaled Fawzy, was the chief broker of the deal but was replaced earlier this month.

It was hoped that reconciliation could alleviate humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip.

A United Nations envoy this week warned the enclave of some two million people was on the verge of “full collapse”.

It was also seen by some as a strategy for the Palestinians to face down an increasingly hostile US administration and right-wing Israeli government.

US President Donald Trump has suspended tens of millions of dollars in aid and threatened to withhold much more.

Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since taking control of Gaza, on Wednesday also saw the United States add its leader Ismail Haniya to a terror blacklist.

Hamas won 2006 parliamentary elections but Fatah and much of the international community refused to accept the result, leading to increased strife.

A year later, the Islamists violently overthrew the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority in Gaza in a near civil war.

Palestinian president and Fatah leader Mahmud Abbas told tens of thousands of PA civil servants to stay home and they have done so ever since—still claiming their salaries but not going to work.

Hamas employed tens of thousands to replace them, and finding a solution to the rival civil services has been one of two key issues that has derailed multiple previous reconciliation attempts.

The other, the future of Hamas’s vast armed wing, also remains unresolved. — AFP