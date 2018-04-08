Pakistan summons US ambassador over traffic death

Local authorities are investigating the accident . — Reuters picISLAMABAD, April 8 — Pakistan said today it had summoned the US ambassador to lodge a protest over the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a US diplomatic vehicle.

A second person was injured in the accident at traffic lights in Islamabad on Saturday evening, involving two men on a motorcycle and the embassy sports utility vehicle.

“The US ambassador expressed his deep sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured that the embassy would fully cooperate in the investigation,” the foreign office said in a statement.

Police said Atiq Baig, 22, died of head injuries while his cousin, who was also on the motorbike, was injured.

They said the SUV was being driven by the embassy’s defence and air attache, who gave a statement at a local police station and was released.

In a statement Sunday the embassy expressed “deep sympathy” for the family of the dead man and for the injured person.

“Embassy officials are cooperating with local authorities who are investigating the accident,” it added. — AFP